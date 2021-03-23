AG Nessel requests US AG to close loophole on 'ghost guns'

LANSING, Mich. — Eighteen state attorneys general, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, has issued a letter requesting U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to close a loophole that permits banned gun consumers to buy 80 percent receivers that can be constructed into “ghost guns,” according to the state attorney general’s office.

We’re told “ghost guns” are untraceable, made from 80 percent receivers that tend to be sold in kits.

"This loophole is particularly concerning as it allows purchasers to circumvent common sense gun laws,” says Dana Nessel. “These weapons should be subject to the same regulations that all other firearms already are.”

Nessel, along with the other seventeen attorneys general, ask that Garland restructure the Gun Control Act so that it includes 80 percent receivers as weapons that necessitate the use of background checks.

Read the full letter here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube