AG Nessel offers tips on safeguarding data after SCOTUS ruling

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is helping residents protect their personal information following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Nessel issued a consumer alert explaining how personal data is collected and what can be done to safeguard user information.

“There are a lot of unknowns as we face a post-Roe era, but one thing that remains certain is that consumers can protect themselves and their private information,” says Nessel. “I implore Michigan residents to read the fine print in the user agreements for phone applications and programs because their registration often gives companies the right to sell personal information to other companies. Be aware that your information may be sold to entities for other uses.”

Nessel shares the following tips from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on what Michiganders can do to protect their personal information:

Consider the information health apps intends to collect and how it plans to share them.

Select apps with privacy agreements most desirable to the user.

See if the app contains settings that allow control over what information is collected.

Was the app recently updated?

Is the app worth the risk?

Report suspected unsolicited data sharing to the FTC and issue a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

Click here for more information.

