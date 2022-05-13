AG Nessel holds roundtable discussion on human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a roundtable meeting in Holland on Friday to call attention to human trafficking in Michigan ahead of the summer.

We’re told community leaders and elected officials were in attendance.

“Those victimized by traffickers face sexual, physical and emotional abuse – all for the purpose of control, submission and exploitation,” says Nessel. “That is why it is on all of us to look for the warning signs and better understand instances in which trafficking may be more prevalent. This includes sex trafficking, forced labor, and debt bondage."

Nessel’s office says the Michigan Abolitionist Project (MAP) also participated in Friday’s roundtable. MAP collaborates with the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission (MHTC) in addition to other government organizations to curb human trafficking.

“I appreciate our community partners for their work in combating trafficking and I know together we can save and support those who feel helpless," Nessel adds. "I encourage everyone to take some time to review the resources available to better identify these instances of abuse.”

Sign up here for updates from the MHTC.

Victims of human trafficking or those who may be identify those who are asked to call 888-373-7888 or send a text to 233733.

