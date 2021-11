MICHIGAN — Attorney General Dana Nessel issued an apology after getting drunk on an empty stomach at the University of Michigan/Michigan State University tailgate on Oct. 30.

In her Facebook statement, Nessel stated that she had two Bloody Marys on an empty stomach, resulting in her feeling ill.

After the tailgate, Nessel needed help leaving the game, relying on others to help her up the stairs.

Her full statement can be found below.

