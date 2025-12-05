Acrisure co-founder & wife donate record-setting $401 million to Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The co-founder of one of West Michigan's most recognizable companies just made the largest donation ever to Michigan State University.

Greg Williams, along with his wife Dawn, announced they gifted $401 million to their favorite college. It's the largest-ever single donation in MSU history.

Out of the $401 million, $290 million is earmarked for Spartan Athletics as part of the university's "FOR SPARTA: The Capital Initiative for MSU Athletics," a $1 billion campaign to renovate nearly every athletic facility at Michigan State University. That's one of the largest private gifts to any university athletic program in the U.S., according to MSU.

Another $100 million will go under Spartan Ventures, the organization used for NIL deals with student-athletes in East Lansing.

$11 million of the total gift will be split between academic and extracurricular initiatives, including the MSU Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Risk Management and Financial Insurance Program in the Eli Broad College of Business, the Spartan Marching Band and Pep Bands, and the Sparty Mascot Program.

"This commitment reflects our belief that we should give back to our community… and to the place we call home. MSU is not only the face of our community, but the health and well-being of East Lansing depend on a thriving and successful MSU. In this regard, we're proud and blessed to be in a position to support MSU's leadership and its ambitious vision for the future," said Greg and Dawn Williams in a release. "Some of our family's fondest and most bonding memories revolve around MSU athletics, so these funds are well placed in supporting an institution that contributed so meaningfully to our lives."

Greg Williams is the co-founder and CEO of Acrisure, the Grand Rapids-based financial business that's put its name on the new amphitheater in Grand Rapids and the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before Friday's announcement, Greg and Dawn had donated $25 million to Michigan State University over the past 30 plus years.

"The commitment that Greg and Dawn are making represents an extraordinary act of generosity and belief in Michigan State University's future," said MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Ph.D. "We are deeply grateful for this historic commitment, which will strengthen our academic mission and support our student-athletes in meaningful, lasting ways. Their investment in both the university and the future of Spartan Athletics reflects a bold, shared vision for excellence and innovation. This moment will have a profound impact on generations of Spartans, and we are honored by their confidence in MSU."

The Williams also serve as co-chairs of the "Uncommon Will, Far Better World" campaign, which aims to raise $4 billion for the university.

"Words cannot express my gratitude for Dawn and Greg," said MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo. "They are truly difference makers whose support will benefit Spartans competing at elite levels for years and years to come. I talk to my players all the time about leaving their mark in history. With their commitment, Dawn and Greg are leaving a legacy that is truly unmatched. It's hard for me to comprehend the magnitude of their generosity, but I'm not surprised. Their love and affection for Michigan State run deep, and when they see something they believe in, they jump all-in.

"Lupe and I are incredibly grateful for what Dawn and Greg are doing, and will continue to do, for Michigan State. We are lucky to call them great friends, and we are in awe of the way they inspire others. If Spartans follow their lead, each in their own way, there's no stopping our university and our athletic department."

