AARP launches online resource center to protect veterans from scams

LANSING, Mich. — AARP has launched a new online resource to help combat scams targeting veterans.

The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a new education and resource tool to help veterans defend themselves against rising cases of fraud, the interest group explains.

One out of every three veterans and active-duty members reportedly lost money to scammers, according to one AARP survey. Targeted victims lost an excess of $267 million last year, more than double the amount lost in 2020, according to the FTC.

“Targeting scams at members of the military community is unconscionable,” says AARP Michigan Director Paula D. Cunningham. “AARP has launched this effort to alert veterans and their families of the latest scams and how to avoid them.”

AARP lists the following as the most common scams targeting veterans:

Benefit buyouts: Victims hand over their pension and/or disability benefits in exchange for a lump-sum payment they never receive.

Fraudulent records scam: Victims pay for updated personal military records.

Fake charitable giving request: Victims are tricked into donating money to bogus veteran charities.

