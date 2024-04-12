'A party that everyone will want to attend': Detroit preps for 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. — The 2024 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and the city of Detroit is preparing for an influx of hundreds of thousands of people.

This three-day event will be an experience Detroit has never seen before, so, if you plan to go, you should get there early.

"The NFL draft is free to attend. It will be the largest and most inclusive sporting event the state of Michigan has ever hosted. This will be a party that everyone will want to attend," Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari said.

What to expect from April 25-27:

The draft will span the entire area of Campus Martius Park, all the way down Woodward Ave. to Hart Plaza for the NFL Fan Experience.

Draft entrances will be at:



Jefferson Ave. and Randolph St.

Jefferson Ave. and Griswold St.

Cadillac Square and Randolph

What time is the draft?

The actual NFL Draft will take place:



April 25: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 26: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 7: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The NFL Draft Experience will be open:



April 25: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April 26: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April 27: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"So we got folks thinking, 'I got my pass, I got a ticket inside.' There's maybe 50,000 spots inside the fence. And of those, maybe 10,000 can actually see the stage," City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Woodward and many of the streets connected to it south of Comerica Park will be closed.

"Don't try to just wing it drive down here and find a lot find a space and a lot because you're not going to be successful doing that early afternoon," City of Detroit Chief of Infrastructure Sam Krassenstein said.

Games:



40-Yard dash

Vertical jump

Hail Mary accuracy throws

"This will be a party that everyone will want to attend. In addition to the excitement of the draft, there will be great music, great food and exciting NFL experiences that the whole family can enjoy," Molinari added.

