A big day for big road projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April 18 is not only the deadline for tax returns but a big day for road crews in West Michigan. Several big projects in the area are scheduled by the Michigan Department of Transportation to begin.

Kent County

I-96

until the lane closure on US-131 between Ann and Leonard streets is over. It was originally scheduled to begin April 18. Ramp closed I-96 eastbound to US-131 southbound through August for bridge work. Detour: Exit at US-131 northbound, exit at West River Drive, enter from West River Drive to US-131 southbound.

Lane closures and traffic shifts on I-96 between West River Drive and east of Bristol Avenue bridge for resurfacing through mid-September.

I-196

Add a left lane from the entrance ramp from Chicago Drive at Mile 72 to the exit to M-11 28th Street/Wilson Avenue.

Resurface I-196 between Market Avenue and M-11 28th Street/Wilson Avenue.

Bridge work over Kent Trails and at the Chicago Drive interchange at Mile 72.

April 18 till mid-October.

Kalamazoo County

Sprinkle Road

Sprinkle Road between E. Main Street and G Avenue

Lane closures for resurfacing and other improvements.

April 18 – September 26.

Ottawa County

I-196

Reconstruction of I-196 between 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville and Byron Road in Zeeland in 2022 and 2023.

Westbound traffic shifted at 32nd Avenue to the eastbound pavement, two lanes open through the construction. One lane open for eastbound traffic from Byron Road.

Through October 19.

I-196

Ramp closed from Byron Road westbound to I-196 eastbound. Detour: Chicago Drive east to Jenison to enter I-196 eastbound.

April 18 – April 21

I-196

Loop ramp closed from Byron Road eastbound to I-196 eastbound. Detour: Chicago Drive east to Jenison to enter I-196 eastbound.

Through October 19.

I-196

Ramp closed from Byron Road to I-196 westbound. Detour: West on I-196 Business Loop to US-31. South on 31 to I-196 westbound.

Through October 19.

Calhoun County

I-94