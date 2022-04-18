A big day for big road projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April 18 is not only the deadline for tax returns but a big day for road crews in West Michigan. Several big projects in the area are scheduled by the Michigan Department of Transportation to begin.
Kent County
I-96
- This project has been delayed until the lane closure on US-131 between Ann and Leonard streets is over. It was originally scheduled to begin April 18.
Ramp closed I-96 eastbound to US-131 southbound through August for bridge work.
- Detour: Exit at US-131 northbound, exit at West River Drive, enter from West River Drive to US-131 southbound.
- Lane closures and traffic shifts on I-96 between West River Drive and east of Bristol Avenue bridge for resurfacing through mid-September.
I-196
- Add a left lane from the entrance ramp from Chicago Drive at Mile 72 to the exit to M-11 28th Street/Wilson Avenue.
- Resurface I-196 between Market Avenue and M-11 28th Street/Wilson Avenue.
- Bridge work over Kent Trails and at the Chicago Drive interchange at Mile 72.
- April 18 till mid-October.
Kalamazoo County
Sprinkle Road
- Sprinkle Road between E. Main Street and G Avenue
- Lane closures for resurfacing and other improvements.
- April 18 – September 26.
Ottawa County
I-196
- Reconstruction of I-196 between 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville and Byron Road in Zeeland in 2022 and 2023.
- Westbound traffic shifted at 32nd Avenue to the eastbound pavement, two lanes open through the construction. One lane open for eastbound traffic from Byron Road.
- Through October 19.
I-196
Ramp closed from Byron Road westbound to I-196 eastbound.
- Detour: Chicago Drive east to Jenison to enter I-196 eastbound.
- April 18 – April 21
I-196
Loop ramp closed from Byron Road eastbound to I-196 eastbound.
- Detour: Chicago Drive east to Jenison to enter I-196 eastbound.
- Through October 19.
I-196
Ramp closed from Byron Road to I-196 westbound.
- Detour: West on I-196 Business Loop to US-31. South on 31 to I-196 westbound.
- Through October 19.
Calhoun County
I-94
- Work at the I-94/I-69 interchange
Ramps closed: I-69 northbound to I-94 westbound and I-94 westbound to I-69 southbound.
- Detour for both: North on I-69, exit at N Drive, enter I-69 southbound.
- Through May 22.