A big day for big road projects

New projects on I-96, I-196, and I-94.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 18, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April 18 is not only the deadline for tax returns but a big day for road crews in West Michigan. Several big projects in the area are scheduled by the Michigan Department of Transportation to begin.

Kent County

I-96

  • This project has been delayed until the lane closure on US-131 between Ann and Leonard streets is over. It was originally scheduled to begin April 18. 

  • Ramp closed I-96 eastbound to US-131 southbound through August for bridge work. 

    • Detour: Exit at US-131 northbound, exit at West River Drive, enter from West River Drive to US-131 southbound. 
  • Lane closures and traffic shifts on I-96 between West River Drive and east of Bristol Avenue bridge for resurfacing through mid-September. 

I-196

  • Add a left lane from the entrance ramp from Chicago Drive at Mile 72 to the exit to M-11 28th Street/Wilson Avenue. 
  • Resurface I-196 between Market Avenue and M-11 28th Street/Wilson Avenue. 
  • Bridge work over Kent Trails and at the Chicago Drive interchange at Mile 72. 
  • April 18 till mid-October. 

Kalamazoo County

Sprinkle Road

  • Sprinkle Road between E. Main Street and G Avenue 
  • Lane closures for resurfacing and other improvements. 
  • April 18 – September 26. 

Ottawa County

I-196

  • Reconstruction of I-196 between 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville and Byron Road in Zeeland in 2022 and 2023. 
  • Westbound traffic shifted at 32nd Avenue to the eastbound pavement, two lanes open through the construction. One lane open for eastbound traffic from Byron Road. 
  • Through October 19. 

I-196

  • Ramp closed from Byron Road westbound to I-196 eastbound. 

    • Detour: Chicago Drive east to Jenison to enter I-196 eastbound. 
  • April 18 – April 21 

I-196

  • Loop ramp closed from Byron Road eastbound to I-196 eastbound. 

    • Detour: Chicago Drive east to Jenison to enter I-196 eastbound. 
  • Through October 19. 

I-196

  • Ramp closed from Byron Road to I-196 westbound. 

    • Detour: West on I-196 Business Loop to US-31. South on 31 to I-196 westbound. 
  • Through October 19. 

Calhoun County

I-94

  • Work at the I-94/I-69 interchange 

  • Ramps closed: I-69 northbound to I-94 westbound and I-94 westbound to I-69 southbound. 

    • Detour for both: North on I-69, exit at N Drive, enter I-69 southbound. 
  • Through May 22. 
