CASS COUNTY — Police say a 9-year-old girl from Chicago was hurt after an ATV crash Sunday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.,m. on private property in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, she was riding the ATV when she lost control and it rolled on top of her.

The girl was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.