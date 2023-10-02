Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

8th Lucky for Life jackpot winner of 2023 drawn Sunday night

Lucky For Life.png
Michigan Lottery
Lucky For Life.png
Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 10:26:47-04

LANSING, Mich. — Someone in Michigan is Lucky for Life!

The Michigan Lottery says a ticket purchased online matched the numbers drawn Sunday night.

Those numbers were 11-13-24-29-47.

We’re told it’s the eighth time someone in Michigan won the top prize this year.

The winner may choose to receive $25,000 for the greater of 20 years or life, or a one-time payment of $390,000.

Tickets must be redeemed within one year from the draw date.

Sunday’s winner is instructed to collect their winnings by scheduling an appointment with lottery officials at 844-887-6836 (option 2).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book