8th Lucky for Life jackpot winner of 2023 drawn Sunday night

LANSING, Mich. — Someone in Michigan is Lucky for Life!

The Michigan Lottery says a ticket purchased online matched the numbers drawn Sunday night.

Those numbers were 11-13-24-29-47.

We’re told it’s the eighth time someone in Michigan won the top prize this year.

The winner may choose to receive $25,000 for the greater of 20 years or life, or a one-time payment of $390,000.

Tickets must be redeemed within one year from the draw date.

Sunday’s winner is instructed to collect their winnings by scheduling an appointment with lottery officials at 844-887-6836 (option 2).

