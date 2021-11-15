81-year-old dead after crash in Sheridan Township

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One 81-year-old man is dead after failing to stop for oncoming traffic at the intersection of 80th and Maple Island Road in Sheridan Township.

Michigan State Police report that the 81-year-old was driving a 2007 Honda Ridgeline before driving into the path of a semi-truck traveling northbound on Maple Island Road on Nov. 12, 2021, at 6:38 p.m.

Shortly after being pushed into the southbound lane, the Honda struck a pickup truck causing it to overturn.

The 81-year-old was declared dead on scene while the driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

