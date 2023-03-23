6 Colorado anglers plead guilty to poaching 460+ pounds of salmon from MI river

LANSING, Mich. — Six men from Colorado entered guilty pleas for poaching Michigan fish last fall.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the men illegally caught more than 460 pounds of salmon out of the Manistee River in October.

We’re told they were all charged several weeks ago.

The DNR says they each owe $1,100 for restitution and other fees.

State officials add there was a silver lining to the incident, saying the recovered salmon was donated to families in need.

