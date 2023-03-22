Michigan DNR to bring 150K chinook salmon to Grand Haven marina

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plans to bring 150,000 chinook salmon to Grand Haven.

Central Park Place says the fish will be fed and cared for prior to their release, with help from Grand Haven Steelheaders.

We’re told Grand Haven Custom Molding uses Sky Track to install nets inside the marina while city officials create space for net pens, which help young fish associate with the area so they may return when they are older.

Community members can learn more about the benefits of net pens by locating a sign found nearby, according to Central Park Place.

The fish are expected to arrive April 17, but the exact date is tentative. They will remain in the marina until it opens May 10.

Officials say a trailer is needed to store and distribute fish food.

