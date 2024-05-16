6 arrested for hundreds of vehicle thefts, some in Kent County

LANSING, Mich. — Six people were arrested for their alleged roles in a series of highly efficient vehicle thefts across the state. Some of those thefts occurred in Kent County.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says the crime ring is responsible for more than 400 vehicles stolen throughout Southwest Michigan. Altogether, the vehicles are valued at roughly $8 million.

Counties impacted by these thefts including Kent, Eaton, Wayne, Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties, state officials explain. The suspects are accused of committing armed robberies, carjacking, attempted murder and running from police in connection to the thefts.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office tells us the suspects allegedly made use of countersurveillance to make off with stolen cars “quickly and efficiently,” sometimes shooting at police officers when approached.

“The activities of criminal organizations like these go far beyond theft,” says Nessel. “They cause millions in financial losses to our retail partners, sow fear, and endanger lives. Vehicles stolen as part of this criminal enterprise go on to become tools in violence, posing additional threats to public safety. I commend the hard work of the FORCE Team, Troy Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies to investigate and dismantle this operation.”

Troy police launched an investigation into the alleged thefts in August 2023, state officials say. The FORCE Team joined the investigation early this year.

The state credits law enforcement agencies from Farmington Hills, Lansing, Auburn Hills, Livonia, Canton, Dearborn, Sterling Heights, Detroit, Novi, Eastpointe, Roseville, Royal Oak, Warren, Southfield and Walled Lake for their help, along with auto theft agencies from Oakland and Macomb counties.

We’re told eight arrest warrants were carried out in Southwest Michigan this Wednesday and seven vehicles were recovered.

The state adds the suspects have since been charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and using computers to commit crimes. Both charges are punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Those suspects are:



21-year-old Kevin Lamont Stevenson Jr. from Detroit

21-year-old Desmond Maurice Wilson from Detroit

20-year-old Dejhon Trevin Bush from Detroit

25-year-old Joseph David Doyle from Onsted

20-year-old Braylen Jeese Green from Wixom

18-year-old Zamarr Terrell Johnson from Troy

