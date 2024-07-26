4 West Michigan beaches among 25 statewide closed this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Four West Michigan beaches are among the 25 shut down this weekend around the state of Michigan.

The following four beaches are on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's listing of 25 beaches statewide closed this weekend:

* Charlton Park beach on Thornapple Lake in Barry County

* Dumont Lake County Park beach on Dumont Lake in Allegan County

* Pioneer County Park beach on Lake Michigan in Muskegon County

* Woolfe Park beach on Lake of the Woods in Van Buren County

The Dumont Lake beach is closed for contamination. Reasons weren't listed for the other three.

