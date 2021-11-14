4 dead, 1 hospitalized after Beaver Island plane crash

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. — Four people are dead after a plane crashed in northern Michigan Saturday afternoon, Charlevoix County deputies confirmed with FOX 17.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office verified that the plane was en route to Welke Airport when it crashed on Beaver Island, located on the north side of Lake Michigan.

Sheriff Charles Vondra confirms that a fifth victim was transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The U.S. Coast Guard says an 11-year-old girl was involved in the crash.

The helicopter crew members landed and offered assistance and were able to hoist and transport an 11-year-old-female and a male adult to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, MI. Chest compressions were being conducted on the 11-year-old in route to the hospital. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 13, 2021

It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

