4 dead, 1 hospitalized after Beaver Island plane crash

Posted at 8:03 PM, Nov 13, 2021
BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. — Four people are dead after a plane crashed in northern Michigan Saturday afternoon, Charlevoix County deputies confirmed with FOX 17.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office verified that the plane was en route to Welke Airport when it crashed on Beaver Island, located on the north side of Lake Michigan.

Sheriff Charles Vondra confirms that a fifth victim was transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The U.S. Coast Guard says an 11-year-old girl was involved in the crash.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

