327,000 Michiganders are eligible for zero-dollar plans through HealthCare.gov

MICHIGAN — Today Secretary Xavier Becerra from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced today that around 327,000 Michiganders can get zero-dollar plans via HealthCare.gov.

The American Rescue Plan signed by President Bident on March 11 sees 172,000 current enrollees and 155,000 uninsured adults for health coverage with no premiums and 196,000 current enrollees and 184,000 uninsured adults eligible for low-premium plans HHS reports.

“We’re delivering lower health care costs to more Michiganders because everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care. Today, help is here – and people who are eligible for tax credits can start saving money on their health insurance premiums thanks to the American Rescue Plan,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We have already seen more than half a million Americans nationwide gain quality affordable health care coverage through President Biden’s Special Enrollment Period. We are encouraging uninsured Michiganders and current Marketplace enrollees to visit HealthCare.gov to see if they qualify for enhanced financial assistance to purchase quality, affordable health coverage.”

Those interested in finding out if they qualify can find more information on HealthCare.gov or call the Marketplace Calle Center at 1-(800) 318-2596.