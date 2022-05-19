3 women charged for allegedly defrauding $1.6M in unemployment assistance

DETROIT, Mich. — Three women are accused of stealing $1.6 million in unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says 47-year-old Detroit resident Antonia Brown, 32-year-old Romulus resident Kiannia Mitchel and 47-year-old Detroit resident Angela Johnson have been charged in connection to an incident that allegedly started in March 2020.

We’re told Brown was a state employee assigned to review, approve and judge unemployment claims when Mitchell and Johnson reportedly filed 123 false claims, 101 of which were connected to their homes.

Mitchell and Johnson then paid Brown for approving the false claims, according to the DOJ.

A felony indictment has yet to be determined.

