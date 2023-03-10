3 West Michigan organizations to receive childcare funding, expand access

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 16 organizations will receive $2.4 million in grants to expand affordable childcare access in Michigan.

Three of those organizations are in West Michigan. They are:

The Right Place, Inc. & Vibrant Futures

United Way of the Lakeshore

Ottawa Area Intermediate School District

“Access to quality, affordable child care supports parents as they work, ensures kids have the support they need to grow into their best selves, and helps businesses hire, recruit, and retain talent. To achieve these big goals, we need everyone to pitch in,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today, I’m proud to announce that 16 organizations across the state are stepping up to make child care more affordable and accessible for Michiganders in 81 counties and every region of the state. Together, we will build on our vision to ensure every family has access to child care that meets their needs.”

We’re told funding comes from the Child Care Innovation Fund, courtesy of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.

