3 people stabbed, suspect on the run in Cass County

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 3 people were hurt and a suspect is on the loose after a stabbing west of Dowagiac Thursday night.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called around 10:40 p.m. for a stabbing at a home on School Street near Garrett Road in Silver Creek Township. First Responders found three people who'd been stabbed.

Two of the victims, a 73-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. The third victim, a 31-year-old man, refused medical treatment. The Sheriff's Office did not release their conditions.

The person who stabbed the three ran off before deputies arrived. Investigators say their location is unknown, but emphasize that the assault was likely a case of targeted victims.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-8644 or the Cass County Tip line at 1-800-462-9328.

