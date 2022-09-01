Watch Now
$3.6M in grants open to projects addressing invasive species in Michigan

Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Posted at 1:03 PM, Sep 01, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A total of $3.6 million in grants are now available to projects tackling invasive species in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says applications to Michigan’s Invasive Species Grant Program are open to projects that seek to inhibit the spread of invasive species through active prevention and public communication.

The DNR says projects may be awarded anywhere between $25,000 and $400,000.

View the program handbook for more information.

Applications must be submitted to the DNR online before the deadline on Nov. 1. Awards are expected to be announced in March.

Visit Michigan’s website to view the state’s current watch list of invasive species.

