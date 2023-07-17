Reconnect on Campus week encourages adults to explore educational opportunities

LANSING, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is commemorating the state’s Reconnect scholarship program as a weeklong campaign kicks off to help adults enroll in community college.

“Reconnect on Campus” week will highlight Reconnect as well as the enrollment events taking place at 27 colleges in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

“Higher education and skilled credentials are the key to securing a better future for working families and ensuring the economic vibrancy of our state for decades to come,” says Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Michigan Reconnect has put hundreds of thousands of Michiganders on a tuition-free path to higher education and skills training. We want that number to grow even larger, and Reconnect on Campus week will remove as many obstacles to enrolling as possible.”

We’re told community and tribal colleges will help connect working-age adults with tools needed to attend community college.

Michigan Reconnect helps adults without college degrees seek associate’s degrees or skills certificates at discounted (or free) tuition.

LEO says more than 123,000 Michigan adults have been approved since the program began in February 2021.

Visit the state of Michigan's website for a full list of colleges participating in "Reconnect on Campus."

