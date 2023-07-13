Muskegon Community College hosts events to talk about free tuition program

Education opens doors, but pursuing that secondary education can be incredibly difficult, especially for those managing family or lack finances. Muskegon Community College wants to make sure more people learn more about Michigan Reconnect, a way to remove those barriers for those who want to educate themselves.

Muskegon Community College (MCC) will offer three events for adults 25 or older to learn how they can get free in-district tuition through Michigan Reconnect.

The Reconnect events feature information about MCC student support services, including counseling and advising, tutoring, technology support, financial aid, and services available.

People will qualify for the free tuition program if they have lived in Michigan for over a year, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and don't have a college degree.

Reconnect with Muskegon Community College events will take place at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, July 18, 5-7 p.m.

Downtown Reception

Wednesday, July 19, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Main Campus Family Picnic

Launched in 2021, the program has already benefited recent MCC graduates earning tuition-free degrees in nursing, engineering technology, computer-aided drafting and design, manufacturing technology, and many others.

Learn more about Michigan Reconnect by visiting muskegoncc.edu.