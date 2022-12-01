210 Michigan schools awarded Building Healthy Communities program

DETROIT, Mich. — 210 schools throughout Michigan have been awarded the Building Healthy Communities program. The goal of the program is to positively impact Michigan students’ health and well-being.

The Building Healthy Communities program is a school health philosophy that builds the importance of healthy eating, emotional well-being, and physical activity into opportunities and education for students and facilities, as well as critical changes in the school environment.

Building Healthy Communities offers three programs that schools can apply for that best meet their needs: BHC: Reducing Health Disparities in Elementary Schools (grades K-5), BHC: Engaging Middle Schools Through Project Healthy Schools (grades 6-8), and BHC: Step Up for School Wellness (grades K-12).

78% of the participating schools are in low-income, under-resourced communities in areas of great need throughout Michigan.

The Building Healthy Communities program was launched in 2009. Since that time, it has impacted more than 500,000 students.

“Project Healthy Schools is looking forward to our continued partnership with Building Healthy Communities for the 2022-2023 school year in our new middle schools across the state,” said Kim A. Eagle, MD, co-founder of Project Healthy Schools, Albion Walter Hewlett Professor of Internal Medicine Director, Frankel Cardiovascular Center. “The success of BHC as a program is a testament to all partners and organizations who continue to strive to create healthier school environments and improve health and academic outcomes for all Michigan students. This year, we are thrilled to expand our reach into schools and their communities where we can continue to engage with students, teachers, staff and families through physical activity, nutrition, and social emotional learning using skill-based health education and environmental change.”

“The Building Healthy Communities program has a proven history of serving as an effective resource to help students improve their health and well-being,” said Ken Hayward, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan vice president and special assistant to the president for Community Relations. “As we continue helping children adopt better nutritional habits, encourage new ways to manage daily stressors and increase physical activity, we are collectively creating a healthier Michigan for everyone.”

A list of West Michigan schools that will have the Building Healthy Communities program can be found below:



Arcadia Elementary School

Bunker Elementary School

Duncan Lake Middle School

El Sol Elementary School

Galesburg-Augusta Middle School

Hart Middle School

Holland High School

Holland Language Academy

King-Westwood Elementary School

Lincoln International Studies School

Mar Lee School

Marquette School

Milwood Elementary School

Northeastern Elementary School

Northglade Montessori School

Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School

Post Franklin Elementary School

Prairie Ridge Elementary School

Spring Valley Center for Exploration

Sunset Lake Elementary School

Vickburg Middle School

Washington Writer’s Academy

Winchell Elementary School

Woods Lake Elementary: A Magnet Center for the Arts

Woodward School for Technology & Research

