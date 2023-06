CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. — At least one person has died following a plane crash near a Northern Michigan island.

The Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says the plane crashed near Beaver Island.

We’re told a body was recovered along with another person, whose status is not currently known.

USCG credits the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office and AIRSTA Traverse City for their assistance.

