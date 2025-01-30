2 bills improving government transparency pass Michigan Senate

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is closer to having more government transparency after a Wednesday night vote in the Michigan Senate.

A pair of bills designed to remove Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) exemptions for the governor and other lawmakers passed in a 33-to-2 vote.

FOIA requests give people the ability to request communications, documents and other records from government officials.

Those bills will now be considered by the Republican-controlled House. Legislation similar to this one failed there last year.

If the bills pass, state residents may begin requesting records from the governor’s office and state legislators beginning in January 2027.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube