2 arrested in Grand Traverse County for meth possession, other charges

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been arrested in Grand Traverse County for alleged possession of methamphetamines as well as other charges, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told state troopers noticed a vehicle making an improper left turn at Cass Road and Keystone Road in Garfield Township on Saturday, Aug. 21. Upon further investigation, the vehicle’s registration was listed for a ’95 Chevrolet Caprice but the VIN was attached to an ’06 Chevrolet HHR, MSP explains.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 32-year-old Flint resident Thomas Allan Wolonsonowich, had his license revoked.

Following a search of the vehicle, troopers found methamphetamine residue on a cotton ball and three plastic bags of what was suspected to be meth, according to MSP.

We’re told Wolosonowich and the passenger, 63-year-old Harrison resident Clifford Dewey Viars, were placed under arrest and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Wolosonowich was reportedly arraigned Friday for one count of meth possession, one count of maintaining a drug house, and for being a habitual offender. MSP says he was granted a $10,000 PR bond, adding he will appear again in court on Sept. 9.

State troopers say Viars was arraigned on one count of meth possession and one count of lying to police. They say he was granted a $5,000 PR bond with his next court date also listed for Sept. 9.

