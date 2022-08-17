1st human case of West Nile Virus in Michigan detected for 2022 season

LANSING, Mich. — The first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Michigan this season has been detected.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the virus was found in an Oakland County resident’s blood donation.

“We want to remind residents of Michigan that mosquito season is not over and it only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Take precautions such as using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors during times when mosquitoes are active.”

We’re told the infected Oakland County resident has not displayed symptoms of WNV.

MDHHS says the virus was previously detected in mosquitoes across multiple counties in Michigan, including Kent County.

The state health department recommends Michiganders to prevent mosquito bites while outside by doing the following:

Applying EPA-registered bug repellants containing DEET, picardin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil and/or 2-undecanone. Do not use on children under 2 months.

Wear socks, shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Ensure all screens are secure on windows and doors.

Empty out standing water once a week.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

