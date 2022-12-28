19-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Porter Township

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Porter Township. The crash occurred at about 4:08 p.m. at the intersection of Robbins Lake Road and Teasdale Lake Street.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old male driver and his 43-year-old female passenger were traveling north on Robbins Lake Road. The 19-year-old man was driving east on Teasdale Lake Street.

The 19-year-old driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, which caused the crash.

The 19-year-old man was taken to Three Rivers Hospital for injuries from the crash.

Seat belts were worn at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors.

