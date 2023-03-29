$15M grant to help nonprofits address poverty in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Applications for a $15 million grant to help Michigan nonprofits lift residents out of poverty will soon be made available.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the MI Impact Grant will be awarded to larger nonprofits that commit to raising Michiganders above the poverty and ALICE thresholds.

“Michigan’s nonprofits work every day to uplift their communities and bolster the economy,” says LEO Director Susan Corbin. “We are proud to offer this grant program to strengthen Michigan’s nonprofit ecosystem and deliver on our mission to close equity gaps and remove barriers to economic prosperity.”

We’re told qualifying nonprofits may receive as much as $2 million in one-time grants between August 2023 and August 2025 toward launching or expanding programs that address poverty in Michigan.

LEO says funding for the grant program will be paid for with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Nonprofits are advised they may only apply for the MI Impact Grant or the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund, but not both.

LEO asks nonprofits to submit information regarding their efforts to combat poverty by noon on April 21.

The MI Impact Grant is expected to launch sometime this spring.

Visit LEO’s webpage for more information.

