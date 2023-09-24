15-year-old boy dies after shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A 15-year-old Benton Harbor boy died after a shooting on Saturday. The shooting occurred at a residence in the 200 Block of Brunson at about 2:12 p.m.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old, who was injured. They initiated medical treatment and started an investigation into the incident.

The boy was then taken to Corewell Health, Lakeland for further treatment. However, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was a student at Benton Harbor High School.

