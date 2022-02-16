14-year-old issues threat against Springport school, weapons seized

SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A threat was issued against Springport Public High School before noon on Monday, according to the Springport Township Police Department.

We’re told a student aged 14 verbally threatened other students, leading to the teen’s removal from school.

The teen in question has since been checked into a nearby hospital to be evaluated for mental health, according to Springport police.

Authorities say investigations revealed multiple weapons at the student’s Parma Township home, which have since been confiscated.

Charges for terroristic threats have been filed with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, police say.

We’re told the quick response was made possible thanks to students who reported the threat.

