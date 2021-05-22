13-year-old Michigan boy kidnapped, found in Tennessee

KINROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Michigan boy was found in Tennessee after being reported missing out of the Upper Peninsula, according to the Kinross District Police Department.

We’re told authorities responded to reports of a missing child on Thursday, May 20 when it was discerned that he was potentially taken by suspects from another state.

After a collaborative effort between KDPD, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, among others, the boy was eventually found in Athens, Tennessee, authorities say.

Chief Joe Micolo with KDPD says the boy connected with the suspects via social media, reminding parents to hold dialogues with their children about the risks of communicating with strangers online.

Micolo adds that the suspects were logged in the FBI’s database for past sex crimes.

The incident remains under investigation.

