Michigan State Police to participate in Drug Take Back Day April 24

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan State Police will participate in Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24, MSP tells us.

We’re told lobbies at MSP posts in Grand Rapids, Lakeview, Mount Pleasant and Hart will be open between 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. for residents to drop off unwanted prescription medication in each post’s Drug Take Back box.

Participants are instructed to empty all pills and tablets into a zip lock bag and remove all labels before recycling pill bottles.

MSP says liquids and “sharps” will not be accepted.

State troopers say this service is available year-round weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., adding this Saturday’s event is a collaborative effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

We’re told nearly 10 million people misused painkillers in 2019, which doesn’t include prescription stimulants, sedatives, tranquilizers or other drugs that were also misused.

MSP says the DEA collected more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs on Take Back Day in the past 10 years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube