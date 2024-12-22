Michigan State Police: man facing charges for dragging trooper, endangering child

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are sharing details on an incident that left a trooper injured and a man facing charges related to endangering a child.

It happened just before midnight Saturday night in on Jonesville Road a couple of miles east of I-69 in Butler Township. Troopers were initially called on a domestic assault stemming from a child custody dispute, but when they tried to arrest the 26-year-old suspect he drove off with a 1-month-old baby.

In the process of fleeing, MSP says the man dragged a trooper from his vehicle for about 10 feet. The trooper suffered a minor leg injury.

MSP chose not to pursue the suspect due to the presence of the baby in the vehicle. However, they found the suspect nearby, who sped off again and made it into Hillsdale County, where he was found within 30 minutes and taken into custody.

Troopers say the baby was unharmed and returned to its mother.

The suspect now faces charges including domestic violence, child endangerment, resisting & obstructing causing injury, and fleeing & eluding.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube