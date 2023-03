MUSKEGON, Mich. — The second annual Michigan Makers Market is making its return to Muskegon Saturday.

The Market will be open from 9-5 p.m. and will take place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in Muskegon.

It'll feature more than 90 crafters with Michigan-made products.

Shoppers who head to the market are eligible for a number of giveaway items from chairs to earrings and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 but are free for kids 10 and under.