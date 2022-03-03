Watch
Michigan Legislature gives OK to tax cuts; Whitmer opposes

LANSING, MI - MARCH 17: The Michigan State Capital building is seen March 17, 2008 in Lansing, Michigan. Negotiations for a re-vote Michigan primary are continuing between the Democratic National Committee, the Michigan legislature, and the two democratic presidential candidates. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature have given final approval to a veto-destined bill that would cut Michigan’s income tax, expand tax exemptions for older people and largely restore a per-child tax credit that was eliminated a decade ago.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has said the package of tax cuts is unsustainable and would lead to spending cuts.

She has proposed more targeted tax breaks for retirees and lower-income workers as the state runs a multibillion-dollar surplus.

Senate Republicans, who sent the legislation to Whitmer on a 22-15 vote Thursday, say tax cuts should be broad because everyone is facing high inflation.

