Michigan law enforcement increasing efforts to curb speeding through February

MICHIGAN — Deputies, state troopers and 100 other agencies are increasing enforcement on Michigan speed laws this winter.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says crashes have decreased in Michigan by 22 percent from 2019 to 2020, but traffic-related fatalities had increased by 10 percent. They further note an 8-percent increase in speed-related deaths.

“Speed limit signs are not just a suggestion, and we must stop drivers who put themselves and others in danger with their risky behavior,” says Sheriff L. Paul Bailey. “Motorists need to understand that the faster you drive, the greater your chances of being [killed] in a crash.”

Heightened enforcement on speeding will span from Dec. 1, 2021 through Feb. 28, 2022, deputies say.

“We urge people to slow down, drive for the conditions and be safe on our roadways,” Bailey adds.

