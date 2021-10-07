Michigan launches online resource to organize volunteer support for Afghan arrivals

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has launched a new online resource to help people find volunteer opportunities to support Afghans arriving in the state.

Approximately 1,300 Afghan allies and nationals are expected to be resettled in Michigan in the coming months and Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Office of Global Michigan and the Michigan Community Service Commission, are encouraging Michiganders to volunteer to help welcome individuals and families and help ease their transition.

Global Michigan secured $500,000 in funding from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to temporarily house the Afghan arrivals until resettlement agencies can find permanent housing for them. The state has five resettlement agencies that will offer support to Afghans arriving in Michigan.

Those interested in volunteering should register to become part of the Volunteer Michigan Afghan Resettlement Team and fill out a simple survey indicating what skills or donations they’d like to offer. They will then receive updates about opportunities to serve within the topics selected on the survey.

The are opportunities to volunteer in person or remotely, and a variety of goods and services are eligible to be donated.

“We urge everyone to join us in welcoming these Afghan families to Michigan and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We will continue to embrace our duty to honor and protect these families as they flee from violence and political persecution. Especially given the recent treatment of Haitians at our border, we also urge humane treatment of all immigrants arriving to the U.S., regardless of their origin.”