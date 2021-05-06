Michigan House considers bill to ban vaccine passports

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — No legislation or discussions at the state or federal level are happening to create vaccine passports, to begin with. Still, state Representative Allor presented HB 4667, which would make vaccine passports banned in our state despite them not existing.

State Representative Allor says this is a way of ensuring the government won't have access to people's private medical information.

Representative Julie Brixie pointed out in the House Oversight Committee Hearing where the bill was discussed that the legislation's current wording could be interpreted to mean all records of vaccines, including CDC issues COVID-19 vaccination cards, could be considered illegal.

Allor's attorney said that's not the intention of the bill, but rather to ensure those who choose not to get vaccinated are still able to participate in the same activities as vaccinated people without government intervention.

When asked if she consulted any medical professionals when creating the bill, Allor answered that she had not.

The bill is expected to go to vote next week after amendments are made.

