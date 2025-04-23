Michigan hospitals continue to see high number of whooping cough cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whooping cough cases are on the rise across the country, and are also high here in Michigan.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a bacterial infection of the upper respiratory system. Infected people will experience a harsh cough that can lead to shortness of breath. The cough could last 90 days, and no medicine, nor treatment can make the cough go away. The infection can be fatal for young children, especially those under a year old.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. has 8,077 confirmed cases of whooping cough so far in 2025, compared to 3,847 cases at the same time last year.

Statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) show cases in Michigan jumped from 110 cases in 2023 to 2,081 cases in 2024. This year, the state is on pace to reach the same number with already 497 cases confirmed so far this year.

In Kent County, 86 confirmed cases have been reported since Oct. 2024. Just once case was reported between Oct. 2020 to Apr. 2024.

According to the Kent County Health Department, whooping cough cases in the county are starting to level out. The health department saw it's highest number of cases in December 2024 with 33, with just four cases reported in March. Their last confirmed whooping cough patient was in early March.

An infectious disease doctor with Michigan State University, Dr. Rebecca Shein attributes the rise in cases to new testing and a drop in vaccine rates.

A PCR (plymerase chain reaction) test is a routine test that can be used to check for things like RSV, COVID and the flu. Dr. Shein explained that whooping cough was recently added to the panel, contributing in part to the rise in cases.

"We don't have to test for it specifically [anymore], so we're going to diagnose it more because we can find it better," Dr. Shein explained.

Dr. Shein also pointed to a drop in vaccines. Statistics from MDHHS in November 2024 show just 65.6 percent of kids in Michigan have received all their vaccines for whooping cough.

Along with washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, Dr. Shein said the best way to prevent whooping cough is to make sure your children have all their vaccinations. Plus, she recommends adults receive a booster, especially for those with young children.

"It's very important to protect your family from whooping cough especially if you have young children in the house," Dr. Shein said.

