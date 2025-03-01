Watch Now
Michigan High-Speed Internet Office awards $10.6M to 13 organizations

(WXMI) — The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office provided $10.6 million to more than a dozen organizations who will double as regional hubs.

The money will also go toward expanding broadband access and providing digital skills training, as well as device distribution programs.

Two of the organizations receiving the award can be found in West Michigan. One of them, West Michigan Works!, will receive more than $850,000. They offer development help and workforce solutions in the region.

The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission will receive a similar amount. They work with local government agencies in numerous ways.

In a statement, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says, “When we expand access to affordable, fast internet, we connect Michiganders with jobs, healthcare, education, opportunity, and so much more.”

