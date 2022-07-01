Michigan gas average under $5 ahead of busy 4th of July travel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices are down, and 4th of July travel is in full swing!

AAA is predicting 47.9 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend, and Friday is expected to be the busiest day of them all on the roads.

This year's travel numbers are up by 1.7 million from 2021 — 42 million will be driving by car, 5.5 million will fly, and 2.4 million will travel by bus, train and cruises.

AAA experts say this will be the second busiest 4th of July since 2000, with travel times up by at least 50% nationwide.

The best time to travel Friday is before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. because it will be very busy from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For the first time in weeks, gas prices are also under $5 across the state of Michigan with the state average at $4.97.

AAA is also predicting at least 446,000 calls for roadside assistance, which is why they recommend getting a full vehicle inspection before a long road trip. They also recommend having an emergency kit in your car with water and food.

Of course, don't drive distracted, and drive safe!