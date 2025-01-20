Michigan firefighters brace for extreme cold, offer winter safety tips

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There's no escaping Michigan winter right now. Air temperatures have dropped into the single digits, and this week, temperatures will drop as low as five below zero.

As temperatures continue to drop, the Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department tells us there's an influx of calls that come into the station in these frigid temps.

“We don't have the ability to take a snow day. So we're not going to not respond because it's six degrees outside,” said Jack Wydeck, Fire Inspector with Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department.

Even though Wydeck said he's adapted to these Michigan winters, he claims he won't ever get used to these frigid temps. “You have to be careful with everything when the temperatures are like this,” Wydeck said.

Wydeck stresses that the human body isn't designed for temps this cold... even firefighters.

“Fighting fires, being inside wearing a lot of gear and in a really hot environment... you're exerting yourself, you're sweating yourself. Now, imagine doing all that for half an hour and then coming out into zero degree weather,” said Chad Forward, Engine Operator with Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department.

Forward says this fluctuation is really taxing on their bodies. “So we have to make sure that we prepare the equipment so that it's not compromised by the cold weather,” Forward said.

When it gets cold outside, it can help to let your faucets drip, because moving water doesn't freeze as fast as standing water.

“We have water in our pump all the time, so we are just making sure we're circling that water from our pump back to our tank, so water is always moving," Forward said.

If pipes do freeze, they say that's led to even worse problems. “People have gotten their pipes frozen," Wydeck said. "People go underneath and try to thaw them out with heaters, and that has, unfortunately, led to some fires.”

Wydeck and Forward recommend using insulation wraps to avoid any damage and potential visits from the fire department.

“When it's really cold in the winter, we rely on extra manpower, extra resources to put out a fire that you know would normally take half the resources,” Forward said.

While braving the weather this winter, it's important to remember because of the Keep Michigan Safe program, people who need a smoke alarm can often get them for free and installed by their local fire department.

FOX 17 has partnered with Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc., and the American Red Cross, with the simple goal of saving lives.

The area firefighters will visit a home, find the best places to install the alarms, and then go over tips and plans to help prepare you and your family in case of an emergency.

If you are interested in getting working smoke alarms installed in your home this winter, you can call Michael McLeieer at (844) 978-4400 or send an email to safe@fox17online.com.

