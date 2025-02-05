Michigan experiences surge in flu-like illnesses, ranked among top 15 states

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Michigan is currently experiencing a surge in flu-like illnesses.

Indicating levels were categorized as "very high" for the week ending on Jan. 25.

The CDC has ranked Michigan among the top 15 states nationally, reaching the second highest of 13 levels of its influenza surveillance system. Only a handful of states, represented in purple, have met the health agency's high level for flu-like illnesses.

CDC The CDC ranked us among the top 15 states nationally after reaching the second highest of 13 levels of its influenza surveillance system.

According to the CDC, more than 20 million Americans have contracted the flu since October. Of these, approximately a quarter to half a million have been hospitalized.

Tragically, between 11,000 and 53,000 people have died from the virus during this period. It is important to note that it is not too late to get a flu shot, which experts recommend as the best preventative measure.

As flu-like illnesses continue to rise, it is crucial to know how to treat the specific symptoms you may be experiencing.

In Grand Rapids, pharmacists like Mike Koelzer at Kay’s Pharmacy are seeing an increase in patients this season. "This time of the year, we certainly see a lot of that as it gets colder. Now we do see more of those cold and flus coming through," Koelzer said.

There are various treatment options available, but Mike emphasizes treating symptoms effectively. "So you can take, like, a NyQuil. It's okay because it has antihistamine, which you don't really need. It's got alcohol, which you don't really need, kind of to knock you out," he explained.

However, he stresses the importance of targeting specific symptoms to feel better faster. "Why take something for the drowsiness when you don't need it, and why take more acetaminophen when you don't need it?"

When addressing a cough, consider whether you're looking to bring the cough up or calm it down. Mike indicated that expectorants can help loosen phlegm, while congestion may require a decongestant such as Sudafed. Sore throats can be treated with throat sprays or lozenges, along with pain relief options like Tylenol or Motrin.

If you're unsure about how to treat specific symptoms, asking a pharmacy expert can provide clarity. Mike suggests that identifying exactly what your symptoms are can help guide appropriate treatment.

Mike also advises that if you’re in and around public settings often, such as for work or other activities, keeping vaccinations up-to-date aids not only in personal health but also in stopping the spread of illnesses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube