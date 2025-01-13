Michigan embraces diversity with Muslim American Heritage Month

January isn't only about the New Year in Michigan. It’s now a time to acknowledge and support a group that is essential to the entire mitten.

On January 1st, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed this January as Muslim American Heritage, highlighting the groups work in arts, entertainment, education, business and more across the country and here in Michigan.

For many Muslim Americans the beginning of the story starts similarly and with opportunity. Ayah Ayesh is a second-generation Muslim American, her family started ‘Super Green Market’ in Kentwood, one of the first and earliest Muslim owned businesses.

“So, we opened in 2012 my grandfather immigrated to the United States, specifically to Grand Rapids in the 1970’s.” Ayesh said. “Then my father came a little bit later in the 1990’s in hopes of better opportunities and to provide a better life for his kids and family.”

Over the past decade, Super Green Market in Kentwood has become a hub for the growing Muslim community across West Michigan. “Every year we're meeting new people from, different places, and we feel like at the store, we're growing as well to meet the needs of those community members, depending on what's going on back home or around the world.”

Muslim communities are growing in areas all around the state, with the recognition coming with the Whitmer’s proclamation on the first.

“All regions of the world have Muslim populations, and the Muslims here in America reckon represent that diversity as well too.” said Kip Curnutt, Imam at At-Tawheed Islamic Center. “So many times, people might be working alongside or living alongside Muslims and never even realize it. So, I think it's great for that to be recognized.”

Recognizing the work done throughout history, and right here in the Grand Rapids.

“People came here with that mindset that,” Curnutt said. “They didn't come here just to sit back and relax. They came here to build communities, to work together, to build businesses, to give their services to the people around, and to work for the future.

Those like Dr. Ali Metwalli, have been around West Michigan over 40 years, helping to establish a community for others to join later. .

“When I came to Grand Rapids in 1980 the Muslim community was probably between 500 to 800 people, and we had only one mosque,” said Dr. Metwalli. “Right now, the Grand Rapids area has about 20,000 to 25,000 Muslims. And from one Mosque right now there are about six.”

And the beauty of Islam comes from the people, with all different backgrounds and nationalities but coming together for one common faith. That hopefully can cast a positive light on this thriving community.

“I would just tell everyone that the Muslims here in West Michigan,” Curnutt said. “They're your neighbors, they're your doctors, they're your school teachers, they're your factory workers, they're your business owners. and you know, we want to thrive alongside everyone else.”

The Muslim community in West Michigan and Grand Rapids looks to continue growing in the community they now call home.

