Michigan couple claims vandals sprayed anti-political messages on cars, driveway

LANSING, Mich. — A retired Michigan couple had their cars vandalized.

There are messages of "ANTIFA revenge" and "GOP terrorist" in spray paint.

Sophia and Edgar Russell connected with FOX17 on Friday to explain they don't know who or why someone did this to them.

This vandalism is getting a lot of traction online after gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon posted about it.

Dixon wrote on Twitter this is another example of the radical left's tactics.

"I want them off how one has seen my car back to normal that is ugly. I still can't believe it. It just seems like it must be a bad dream," Sophia told FOX17. "This says ANTIFA revenge. So what's their, how are they getting revenge against my husband and I? It doesn't make sense unless they think we represent a whole group of Trumpsters."

Spray paint covers both of her and her husband Edgar's two cars.

"Insurance told us that we can't I can't work on the car, like trying to bust the paint off in the back. They wouldn't cover it. So we're going to have it on there for about a month, two months," Edgar said.

The couple says they support the former president and don't believe they deserve treatment like this for their political beliefs.

"Why do people take such an opposite view? When you know, we've had other presidents that people don't agree with. But this seems to be crazy. This just seems to be so much more intense than ever before," Sophia added.

Whoever did this damage on Thursday didn't stop with the cars because there was spray paint on the couple's driveway too.

"That's the word that bothers me the most like terrorists like they've been calling Trump supporters are domestic terrorists. It makes no sense. We're not, we don't damage property or do this kind of thing,'" Sophia said.

The Lansing couple says this isn't their first time dealing with property damage. They say someone cut down their flag pole more than a year ago.

"In fact, the police said, 'oh, we are really sorry that happened but are you going to put the flag back up.' Edgar said oh yea," Sophia said.

The couple says they filed police reports on both acts of vandalism and are unsure why someone would do this to them.

"Not a clue of surprises as we get along with everybody we see," Edgar said

He did share with FOX17 his one message for the person or people who did this to them.

"I would tell him I forgive them. You know We all have to live together. Just a different pinion don't mean we have to slaughter each other or create a destroyed property. But I don't hate anybody. I just wish they would stop," he added.

Lansing Police Department is looking into the matter and asking people to share any information about this incident.

