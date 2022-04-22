Michigan Association of State Universities endorses proposed major state scholarship program

The Michigan Association of State Universities has endorsed a proposed major state scholarship program.

The plan would offer a $6,000 annual scholarship for up to four years to Michigan high school graduates that attend a Michigan public or independent, non-profit college or university. It would also include a $3,000 scholarship for students who enroll at a community college for up to two years. According to the Senate Fiscal Agency, more than three quarters of this year’s graduating high school students would be eligible for the scholarship. The plan was proposed by Senator Kim LaSata from Bainbridge Township.

Another proposal from the Senate was a 3% one-time increase in support for universities. It would also include a 3% increase in base funding.

“Michigan is near the bottom among states when it comes to need-based state financial aid for students,” said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities. “This plan – providing $6,000 per student to nearly 80% of students for up to four years of college – would be an important step in creating new opportunity for thousands of students who have been discouraged from pursuing their dreams of higher education due to a decades-long state disinvestment in higher education.”

