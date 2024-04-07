Michigan Association of Broadcasters honors FOX 17 for dynamic, community-driven storytelling

DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) held its Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala Saturday night in Detroit.

FOX 17 is honored to have received several awards throughout the last year, including “Best Newscast.”

FOX 17 received the following Commercial Television Market 2 awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters:

Newscast

WINNER: “Michigan State University Newscast” by Kit Kuhne, Sam Landstra and Matt Lesniak

FINALIST: “August 25 5 p.m. Tornado Newscast” by Janice Allen, Julie Dunmire, Kit Kuhne and Matt Lesniak

Sports

WINNER: “A Chance for a Fresh Start” by Remi Monaghan

Weathercast

WINNER: “Weathercast November 29” by Haleigh Vaughn

News Reporter

MERIT: Julie Dunmire

Mini-Documentary or Series

MERIT: “A Path Forward” by Janice Allen, Josh Berry, Julie Dunmire and Jamie Sherrod

"At FOX 17, instead of just covering the increasing in youth (14-17) crime, we want to be part of a broader solution. We will lift up young people from communities through engagement, partnerships and storytelling. We will use our platform to connect families with resources, address obstacles, celebrate successes and create lasting change."

Marketing Materials & Promos

MERIT: “Noah Plan on It” by Maxwell Boughton, Jacob de la Rosa, Travis Henkaline and Jason Nichols

