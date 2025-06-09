Michigan asks beachgoers to report shipwrecks as summer reveals maritime history

HOLLAND, Mich. — It's that time of the year when pieces of Michigan's maritime past emerge from the sand and waves of the state's beaches, as Michigan officials ask residents to keep a lookout.

With an estimated 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, including at least 1,500 in Michigan waters, these wrecks provide valuable insights into the region's past.

"We don't have pretty reefs and coral and fish — what we do have is shipwrecks," Valerie van Heest of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association admitted.

The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office is encouraging beachgoers and boaters to report any shipwreck remains they discover this summer.

Sara Surface-Evans with the office says it's important that if you think you've found a wreck, to leave it be and contact the state.

"Everything around it can help us understand what ship this may be, when it was wrecked, and the story behind that particular place," Surface-Evans said.

One of the people searching for long-lost wrecks is van Heest. She helped start the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association, which has so far discovered 20 shipwrecks off the shores of West Michigan. Some of their biggest finds include a ship called the City of Green Bay that sank in 1887 and the Contest that sank in 1855.

The majority of ships met their fate close to shore. The reason for that is that the shore is not a sailor's friend. Trying to navigate the narrow channels along the shores of Lake Michigan often met with disaster," van Heest explained.

She said shipwrecks are like underwater time capsules, offering unique glimpses into the past, highlighting the industry that built the state.

"All the towns in West Michigan wouldn't be here were it not for the lake and the economy that the lake drove," van Heest said.

People who believe they've found a shipwreck can take a photo and fill out the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office's Beach Wreckage Recording Form. Click here for more information.

